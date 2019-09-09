Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Plays 'Cake Wali Holi' at Pati, Patni Aur Woh’s Schedule Wrap in Lucknow

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh and has completed the Lucknow schedule. In a video shared on his Instagram account, Karthik gave a glimpse of the crazy celebrations on the sets of the film.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
The new crush of Bollywood, Pyar Ka Punchnama boy Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The actor has finally completed the Lucknow schedule for his next. In a video shared on his Instagram account on Sunday, Karthik gave a glimpse of the crazy celebrations on the sets of the film. At the schedule warp in Lucknow, the Luka Chuppi actor played ‘cake wali holi’ with his cast and crew members. He captioned the video, “#ChintuTyagi went Rogue... it’s a wrap for #PatiPatniAurWoh Lucknow Schedule @ananyapanday @mudassar_as_is @junochopra and Patni ji missing as always @bhumipednekar. Thank you #Lucknow.”

In the video, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor is seen smashing cake on everyone’s face. His co-actor Ananya Panday sporting a yellow kurta was also present. However, actress Bhumi Pednekar was missing in action.

Huma Qureshi commented on the video, writing, “Oh god ! Junglis.” Huma’s boyfriend and Pati, Patni aur Woh director Mudassar Aziz also commented on the video. He wrote, “This... is exactly what @kartikaaryan is on a film set! Crazy moments... Smiles and giggles all the time and INFECTIOUS energy! Stay naughty Kartik... It’s your USP! #ChintuTyagi #PatiPatniAurWoh #Wrap”

Pati, Patni aur Woh is a romantic comedy which is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019. The film stars Kartik Aaryan as Abhinav aka Chintu Tyagi and Bhumi Pednekar as his wife, Vedika Tyagi. Ananya Panday will be seen as his love interest. The movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Kriti Sanon in a special appearance.

