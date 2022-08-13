Kartik Aaryan Poses With Fans For Selfies As He is Spotted Outside Red Chillies Office, Watch

It seems that Kartik Aaryan is going to have a very busy year ahead as there is no stopping him after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor already has several projects lined up such as Freddy, Shehzada, and Captain India. Amid this, he was clicked near Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment office in Mumbai. The actor was spotted by the paparazzi near the office and he also interacted with them and posed for photos. Kartik can be seen wearing a white sweatshirt which he paired with grey jeans and sneakers.

The actor also posed for his fans for a couple of selfies. Sharing the video, Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani wrote, “@kartikaaryan spotted in the city near Red Chillies office.”

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan’s latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a big success. The film also starter Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Next, he will be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy with Alaya F and Captain India.

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram Story section to share a sneak peek of the table read session for his upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. In the snap, Kartik can be seen holding a script along with the makers in the background who seem to be immersed in a serious discussion. Touted to be an epic love story, SatyaPrem Ki Katha would be helmed by Sameer Vidwans and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala production. This would be the second collaboration of Kartik Aaryan with Kiara Advani after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

