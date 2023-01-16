Kartik Aaryan Posts Heartwarming Pic on Mother's 60th Birthday; Says 'You Will Always Be My Queen'

Kartik Aaryan's latest post has our hearts. The actor posted a heartfelt note for his mother on her birthday. Calling her his 'queen', Kartik uploaded a beautiful snap with his mother on Instagram. “Whether or not i am a Shehzada, you will always be my Queen Happy Birthday Mummy," he penned along with the picture.

According to reports, Kartik Aaryan flew back from his promotions for his mother's 60th birthday and proceeded straight from the airport with her to Siddhivinayak temple. Kartik Aaryan has also planned a huge birthday party and has invited many of his mother’s friends and relatives, not just from Mumbai but from Gwalior, as reported by ETimes.

Within no time, fans and friends from the industry rushed to the comment section of the post and wished Kartik's mother. “Aunty Ji ko janmadin ki dher saari shubhkamnaen," wrote Vikrant Massey. “Please convey my love and good wishes to her. Happy birthday," Ronit Boseroy said. Sameer Vidwans also commented, “Happpy Birthday Aunty."

Kartik Aaryan, who was busy promoting his film Shehzada, earlier shared a video from his promotions at Rann Utsav in Kutch. In the video, Kartik is seen standing on a bonnet while surrounded by his fans. As Kartik waves to the crowd, supporters cheered for him. A short while later, the actor picks a huge kite with the words Shehzada printed on it. Kartik simply added a crown emoji while sharing the post. Red hearts and flames have been pouring into the comments section from fans.

Shehzada trailer suggests that it is a mix of comedy, drama, romance and action. It is a remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Along with Kartik Aaryan, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy. The music for the movie is composed by Pritam. Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Krishan Kumar, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill are the financiers. The movie Shehzada will premiere on February 10, 2023.

Apart from it, Kartik Aaryan is also working on the big-budget Hansal Mehta film Captain India starring Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, Satya Prem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani, Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu, and Hera Pheri 3.

