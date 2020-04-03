MOVIES

Kartik Aaryan Posts Pic While ‘Ageing Gracefully’ In Lockdown, Wants To Remake Baghban

The picture in the post presents him as a middle aged person. It seems to be one out of the Pati Patni Aur Woh album, Kartik Aaryan's film that released last year.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
Trust Kartik Aaryan to find ways to remain in news even during the 21-day total lockdown. First it was his long monologue parody supporting lockdown and now this app-treated picture, he knows how to engage fans.

On Friday, he shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: Ageing gracefully in lockdown. Let’s remake Baghban. Now Casting for Heroines role. Please send in your entries.”

The picture in the post presents him as a middle aged person. It seems to be one out of the Pati Patni Aur Woh album, his film that released last year. The Baghban comment is probably a hint towards Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the 2003 film.

Earlier, he shared a social distancing advisory with his fans, but with a twist. Instead of regular videos, the actor sent out his message in his signature monologue style from his Pyaar Ka Punchnama and other Luv Ranjan films.

From office goers to kids to college students, in the 2 minutes 24 seconds video, Kartik called out everyone who is yet to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. In his speech, he also mentioned world-renowned immunologist Anthony Fauci, saying that he’d be depressed seeing the crowd at Mumbai’s Juhu beach, despite multiple advisories to stay indoors.

On the work front, he was last seen with Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

