Kartik Aaryan Posts Selfie in Batman Tee, Says 'Pehle Use Dhoond Lao Jisne Pehla Bat Khaya'

Kartik Aaryan shared a selfie wearing a Batman T-shirt, with a caption blaming the coronavirus pandemic on the person who ate a bat first.

Kartik Aaryan has been sharing humorous posts related to the coronavirus pandemic recently. In his latest post on Instagram, the actor referred to the theory linking bats to the spread of Covid-19. He shared a selfie wearing a Batman T-shirt, and said, "Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao Jisne pehla Bat khaya (go look for the one who ate the bat first)."

His post was met with funny comments from followers, that ranged from "Chlo China chlein" to "Bhai ne Bola Dhoond ne ka Toh Matlb Dhoondhne ka." Take a look:

Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao Jisne pehla Bat khaya

His previous post referred to the wait for the coronavirus vaccine. Sharing a picture of himself sitting with a cat, Kartik had written, "om and Jerry waiting for vaccine."

Tom and Jerry waiting for vaccine 💉 #SocialDistancing

Kartik has alo been using social media to spread awareness about the pandemic. A week ago, he posted, "Thanx to everyone who have said these lines -

“ tum log na bade phattu ho”

“dekh jo hona hai vo toh hona hai”

“Corona ke chakkar mein kaam thodi na ruk jayega”

🙏🏻 RECORD BANWAYENGE AAP LOG"

Thanx to everyone who have said these lines - “ tum log na bade phattu ho” “dekh jo hona hai vo toh hona hai” “Corona ke chakkar mein kaam thodi na ruk jayega” 🙏🏻 RECORD BANWAYENGE AAP LOG🙏🏻 .. #Repost @fayedsouza If you have a choice, choose to stay home 🙏🏻🙏🏻

The actor keeps referencing trends on social media. His last post was about the viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video. Kartik had posted a photo of himself posing with joined palms, and wrote in the caption, "Please bata do... Rasode mein kaun tha."

