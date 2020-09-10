Kartik Aaryan Posts Selfie in Batman Tee, Says 'Pehle Use Dhoond Lao Jisne Pehla Bat Khaya'

Kartik Aaryan has been sharing humorous posts related to the coronavirus pandemic recently. In his latest post on Instagram, the actor referred to the theory linking bats to the spread of Covid-19. He shared a selfie wearing a Batman T-shirt, and said, "Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao Jisne pehla Bat khaya (go look for the one who ate the bat first)."

His post was met with funny comments from followers, that ranged from "Chlo China chlein" to "Bhai ne Bola Dhoond ne ka Toh Matlb Dhoondhne ka." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao Jisne pehla Bat khaya A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Sep 10, 2020 at 12:04am PDT

His previous post referred to the wait for the coronavirus vaccine. Sharing a picture of himself sitting with a cat, Kartik had written, "om and Jerry waiting for vaccine."

View this post on Instagram Tom and Jerry waiting for vaccine 💉 #SocialDistancing A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Sep 6, 2020 at 6:03am PDT

Kartik has alo been using social media to spread awareness about the pandemic. A week ago, he posted, "Thanx to everyone who have said these lines -

“ tum log na bade phattu ho”

“dekh jo hona hai vo toh hona hai”

“Corona ke chakkar mein kaam thodi na ruk jayega”

🙏🏻 RECORD BANWAYENGE AAP LOG"

The actor keeps referencing trends on social media. His last post was about the viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video. Kartik had posted a photo of himself posing with joined palms, and wrote in the caption, "Please bata do... Rasode mein kaun tha."