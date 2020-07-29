Kartik Aaryan Presents Hilarious Poster of Pati Patni Aur Woh Sequel Featuring Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar

On Kriti Sanon's 30th birthday, Kartik Aaryan wished his Luka Chuppi co-actor with a hilarious poster. The actor posted a parody poster of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh. He made a collage of a still from their film Luka Chuppi and a still of Bhumi Pednekar from Saand Ki Aankh.

The funny poster sees Kartik and Kriti striking a pose as they enjoy each others company, whereas Bhumi is seen taking an aim with a gun in her hand.

“On the auspicious occasion of @kritisanon ‘s bday. I take Joy in presenting the first poster of the sequel of #PatiPatniAurWoh Aptly Titled #LukaChuppiAurWoh. I could not present this poster on @bhumipednekar ‘s bday because she had asked for a solo photo!! Sabka bhala ho (sic),” he captioned the collage.

Commenting on the post Bhumi wrote, "Don’t know only what else to say only," along with multiple emojis.

On the work front, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother in "Mimi". The film will narrate the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

She also shares screen space with Akshay Kumar in "Bachchan Pandey".