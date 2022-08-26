Kartik Aaryan Proves Why He Is Everyone's Favourite As He Gives a Warm Hug To His Emotional Fan; Watch

Kartik Aaryan’s fan following has increased ever since his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a massive success at the box office. Many pictures and videos of fans cheering for the actor often surface on social media. Now, a video is going viral in which Kartik can be seen consoling and hugging a young female fan as she breaks down after meeting her favourite actor. The actor comforted her emotional fan and gave her a warm ‘jaado ki jhappi‘.

The video is shared on Instagram by the same lucky girl named Rakhi Panchal who got emotional. Dropping the video, she penned down a note and mentioned that meeting Kartik was a ‘dream come true’ for her. “Still I can’t believe that I met you & you hugged me so gently and had a sweet time with you @kartikaaryan. It was a dream came true moment for me that I will be remembering for my whole life,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💫Rakhi Panchal ❤💫 (@happy_soul_0608)

In another post, the same fan also shared a picture of Kartik Aaryan’s autograph and wrote, “After 3 years of dreaming & waiting for you@kartikaaryan. Thanks Thanks Thanksa lot for this heartfelt autograph.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💫Rakhi Panchal ❤💫 (@happy_soul_0608)

Kartik Aaryan’s sweet gesture has left everyone completely impressed. Fans were quick to pour in love for him in the comment section. “So sweet of him,” wrote one of the fans, while another one commented, “You are so lucky, congratulations.” “Congratulations your dream comes true to meet him,” a third comment read.