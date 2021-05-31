Kartik Aaryan Pumps up His Biceps in Gym Workout, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently spending the lockdown at his home. However, it looks like he is also using this time to prepare himself for his upcoming films. Recently, a video of his rigorous workout session has surfaced online and fans are already excited about seeing him in new projects. The video shared by one of his fan pages on the microblogging site has left all swooning. Donning in all-black attire, Kartik looks dapper as he flaunts his muscles while working out.

Oh my God!!! Look how hawt our heartthrob is looking. What is this prep for!??? And look at those muscles - * drooooling * @TheAaryanKartik you are the best! #KartikAaryan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SzBe97mEcQ— Kartik Aaryan Fandom (@KartikAaryanFan) May 30, 2021

The actor is an avid social media user and enjoys a huge fan following. He keeps his fans entertained with his videos and dashing pictures. Recently the actor shared a throwback video featuring him and his fans. The clip captures an adorable moment between him and one of his female fans. In the video, one of his female fans can be seen going down on her knees for him. Reciprocating the same, Kartik too went down on his knees and kissed her hand leaving her overwhelmed. The clip seems to be from the promotion of one of his films. Sharing the clip, the actor calls himself “Fan of his fans” and wrote that he can keep going forever for this feeling.

The post has grabbed several comments including one from TV queen Ekta Kapoor. One of his fans called the girl lucky while another wrote, “You are national crush”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Aneez Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. Apart from this, he has some more interesting projects in his kitty like the remake of the Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’. The action drama originally features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. He also has Ram Madhvani’s ‘Dhamaka’. The film will have a digital release due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

