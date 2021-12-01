Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor to Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt, 6 Stars Shooting in Delhi Currently

For the last few days, Delhi has become a hub of Bollywood’s big-league shooting activities. As many as six A-list stars are in the national capital to shoot for their upcoming films. While Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor are staying at the same hotel, Imperial in Delhi, with their respective film teams from Shehzada and Luv Ranjan’s next, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt visited the same hotel too for a shoot.

Delhi is usually away from all the glitz and glamour in Mumbai but this winter has definitely become less cold with so much hotness in national capital. While the city suddenly seems to be full of superstars, it’s pure coincidence that all 6 actors were in the same hotel for their upcoming projects.

Kartik and Kriti are shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada. The film kickstarted its Delhi schedule a few days back with Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal. After wrapping her work in London, Kriti Sanon has joined the film crew this morning. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a snapshot of the clapboard and wrote, “Shehzadi in the house."

The team will shoot the crucial sequences in Old Delhi and has already begun filming around Jama Masjid. Meanwhile, Shehzada has already wrapped a 20-days first schedule on its palatial mansion set in the Film City of Mumbai.

Ranbir and Shraddha are working on Luv Ranjan’s next. Ranveer and Alia are on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

Delhi has always been a preferred choice for Hindi filmmakers, with some of the biggest films including Hindi Medium, Queen, Kabir Singh and 3 Idiots having been shot there.

It is quite possible that, Ranbir and Kartik, who are staying in the same hotel, will meet soon, and could discuss working with Luv Ranjan, the director who launched Kartik with Pyar Ka Punchnama and is currently shooting with Ranbir.

