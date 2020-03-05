Kartik Aaryan Reaches IIFA Awards Press Meet Straight After Surgery Wearing Arm Sling

Hours after he underwent an arm surgery, Kartik Aaryan attended the IIFA Awards press conference on Wednesday held in Mumbai. At the event meeting, Kartik was joined by gorgeous actress Katrina Kaif. Kartik looked dapper in a finely tailored brown suit despite carrying a bandaged hand in an arm sling. Meanwhile, Katrina turned heads in a strappy black bodycon.

At the press meet, concerned Katrina asked Kartik about his health condition and was caught by paps caressing his hand. Kartik had met with an injury at a promotional event for Love Aaj Kal.

Before this, Kartik, who arrived slightly late to the occasion, apologized to Katrina, saying that he would seek apology by touching her feet, how Ranveer Singh did after reaching late for Sooryavanshi trailer launch.

Additionally, Kartik made Katrina boogey to a track from his Valentine's Day release. Many fans appreciated their chemistry and went 'awww' seeing them share a great bond.

Kartik is set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a sequel to Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The 2007 film had Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in important roles.

Apart from this, Kartik has Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dostana 2 in his kitty, which will also feature newcomer Lakshya.

