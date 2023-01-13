Kartik Aaryan Reacts to Him Slapping Paresh Rawal in Shehzada, Says 'Galti Se Kabhi Bhi...'

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada trailer was met with a great response upon its release on Thursday. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill, the movie is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2020 Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun.

The trailer also saw Kartik slapping senior actor Paresh Rawal in one scene. When asked about the same during the film’s trailer launch event, Kartik said, “Even I was apprehensive. It’s thanks to Paresh ji that the scene got alleviated. I was confused about how to perform. We don’t slap actually and it’s shot in a particular manner that makes you believe that I have slapped him. Lekin galti se kabhi bhi lag sakta hai. But there needs to be that trust between co-stars. Aur yeh ek timing ka khel hai. And he’s the king of such comic timing.”

Meanwhile, calling Shehzada a “family mass entertainer," Kartik said he hopes the upcoming film crosses the Rs 200 crore milestone at the box office. Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was among few blockbusters to come out of Bollywood in 2022.

“I’m grateful for people coming and watching my films in theatres and I hope the same thing happens with this film and with my future films, too. I hope ‘Shehzada’ crosses the Rs 200 crore-mark. I’ll be very happy and the industry would also benefit. It’s a total family mass entertainer. So, I hope families come in large numbers,” the actor, who has turned producer with Shehzada, said.

Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, reunites Kartik with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

