Kartik Aaryan Reacts to Break Up Rumours with Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's rumoured relationship was a widely talked topic. It started with Sara Ali Khan saying that she wanted to date Kartik Aaryan in Koffee With Karan and then the two were roped in to play the leads in Imtiaz Ali's next. The rumours fueled up when two were spotted together after the film wrapped, with Kartik flying to Bangkok to be with Sara on her birthday. Now, it was reported that the two have broken up. Since then, he has been seen hanging out with his Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday.

Kartik was asked about the same in a recent media event, where he said, “Do rotiyan Ananya ke sath tod li, toh sabne puch liya. I did an ad with Mr. Bachchan and shared it on Instagram that it was on my bucket list. But no one asked me about it.” On being further prodded, the actor avoided the question and went on to talk about his work.

The trailer of his upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh released on Monday. The trailer introduced his character as Chintu Tyagi, a person who is confused between his wife Vedika, played by Bhumi Pednekar and his colleague Tapasya Singh, played by Ananya.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer recently received a lot of flak on social media for Kartik as Chintu Tyagi's comment on marital rape. In the scene with Kartik is seen talking to Aparshakti Khurana, where the former can be seen saying that if a husband tries to get sex from his wife through "jugaad", he is touted as a rapist. This has made a lot of people uncomfortable as marital rape is one of the most debated topics in India and has still not been criminalised.

The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

