Kartik Aaryan Reacts to Break Up Rumours with Sara Ali Khan
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who will be appearing together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel have reportedly broken up. In a recent media event, the actor reacted to these reports.
Images: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's rumoured relationship was a widely talked topic. It started with Sara Ali Khan saying that she wanted to date Kartik Aaryan in Koffee With Karan and then the two were roped in to play the leads in Imtiaz Ali's next. The rumours fueled up when two were spotted together after the film wrapped, with Kartik flying to Bangkok to be with Sara on her birthday. Now, it was reported that the two have broken up. Since then, he has been seen hanging out with his Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday.
Kartik was asked about the same in a recent media event, where he said, “Do rotiyan Ananya ke sath tod li, toh sabne puch liya. I did an ad with Mr. Bachchan and shared it on Instagram that it was on my bucket list. But no one asked me about it.” On being further prodded, the actor avoided the question and went on to talk about his work.
The trailer of his upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh released on Monday. The trailer introduced his character as Chintu Tyagi, a person who is confused between his wife Vedika, played by Bhumi Pednekar and his colleague Tapasya Singh, played by Ananya.
The Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer recently received a lot of flak on social media for Kartik as Chintu Tyagi's comment on marital rape. In the scene with Kartik is seen talking to Aparshakti Khurana, where the former can be seen saying that if a husband tries to get sex from his wife through "jugaad", he is touted as a rapist. This has made a lot of people uncomfortable as marital rape is one of the most debated topics in India and has still not been criminalised.
The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz is slated to release on December 6, 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Same-Sex Couple from India and France Has Destination Wedding in Jaisalmer
- Severe or Very Poor AQI: You Should Not Step Outside Without Anti-Pollution Masks
- Ahead of Virat Kohli's Birthday, Anushka Sharma Shares Their Hiking Story Full of Love and Warmth
- Scientists Spot the Tiniest Black Hole with Lowest Mass Which is 3.3 Times the Sun
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know