Kartik Aaryan Reacts to Rumours of ‘Influential’ Bollywood People Harassing Him

Kartik Aaryan currently has a number of projects in his kitty, however, one cannot ignore the fact that the actor lost a big project last year, following which he was removed from a couple of other films too. From Dostana 2 and Mr and Mrs Mahi, Kartik made headlines after it was announced that he will not be featuring in the films. Following this, several fans connected him with Sushant Singh Rajput and pledged to support the actor throughout. Kartik, who has given a bunch of strong performances, enjoys a massive fan following across age groups.

Recently, at a red carpet event, Kartik was awarded for his convincing performance in Dhamaka as Arjun Pathak.

Post the award ceremony, Kartik was clicked by the shutterbugs and even answered a couple of their questions. The actor reacted to this news stating that he was being targeted and harassed by people from the film industry. While some were interested in knowing about one of his most awaited projects Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a reporter went on to ask him a controversial question, but the actor took it in stride.

Advertisement

The press first asked Kartik about the trolling and targeting, to which the actor said, “I don't even read them." The next question fired at him was whether someone in Bollywood was 'bothering' him. Responding to this, Kartik smiled and said, “There is nothing like that. Nobody is bothering me. Award le ke jaa raha hoon (I'm taking home an award).” Previously, there were news articles stating that certain 'influential' people in Bollywood are ‘targeting’ or ‘harassing’ him.

Meanwhile, on the work front along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has a strong line-up of films under his belt, namely, Captain India, Shehzada, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled project.

Recently, there were reports that Kartik even threatened to walk out of his upcoming film Shehzada , a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Reports claimed that producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo decided to release its Hindi dubbed version in theatres. Notably, Shehzada is the official remake of the Telugu film, and Kartik was worried about the box office prospects of his film being affected by the original's re-release. Shehzada stars Kriti Sanon as the leading lady.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.