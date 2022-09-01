Kartik Aaryan Reacts to Sara Ali Khan Confessing Their Romance on Koffee With Karan: 'I'm Single'

Kartik Aaryan has never spoken about his love life in the public. The actor was rumoured to be dating his ‘Love Aaj Kal’ co-star Sara Ali Khan during the film’s shooting. While Kartik chose to keep mum about it, Sara recently confirmed that the two did date each other.

Now, Kartik has reacted to Sara confessing their relationship on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. However, Sara and Kartik are no longer together. During a recent interview with Film Companion, the actor was confronted for lying about his relationship status in his previous interviews. In the past few years, Kartik has maintained that he’s been in a relationship with his “work”.

“Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don’t know about anything else),” he said. When told that 1.25 years is a very specific timeline, Kartik left speechless.

He later appeared to correct his statement, saying, “I have been single for the past 1 year.” He further clarified, “I am not reducing the time period slowly…it just was not precise.” Asked if he would continue to say that his work is his relationship, Kartik replied, “No it’s not like that. But I am single. That’s about it.”

When Sara made a recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar reminded her of her previous confession of wanting to date Kartik and pointed out that all the love confessions on the couch reached fruition. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen,” Karan pointed out. To which Sara replied, “Yeah,” confirming the relationship.

Meanwhile, Sara has sparked dating rumours with cricketer Shubman Gill after she was spotted having dinner with him recently.

