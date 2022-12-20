Kartik Aaryan Recalls Witnessing 'Greatest FIFA Final Match', Says Watching Messi, Mbappe Was Unreal

Kartik Aaryan was one of the many Bollywood celebrities who jetted off to Qatar to witness the FIFA World Cup finals between Argentina and France. He recently shared his goosebumps-inducing experience and gave a glimpse of his journey. The Freddy actor took to Instagram to share a video of his trip to Qatar. He can be seen boarding his flight and receiving a warm welcome on reaching Qatar. He then heads towards the stadium. The actor also shares several glimpses from the match.

Along with the video, he penned a long caption which read, “PURE GOOSEBUMPS ❤️Can’t explain what we experienced last night !!Bucket list to the infinity ♾Still can’t believe that we witnessed the Greatest Fifa Final Match Ever in the history of Football. The Electrifying energy ,the vibe of the stadium , of 90,000 people together

Watching @leomessi and @k.mbappe yesterday inReal was Unreal Football at its best #FifaWorldCup2022 "

Watch the video here:

A couple of days ago, Kartik shared another video expressing that he ticked off watching FIFA from his bucket list. Besides him, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Nora Fatehi, Ayush Sharma and Mammootty were also present at the stadium.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has had quite a fulfilling year. His film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became one of the few Bollywood hits of this year. He also impressed fans with his film Freddy which was released recently on OTT. Talking about the success of Freddy, Kartik told News18 in an exclusive interview, “I’m just loving it and enjoying every bit of it. Freddy is doing wonders. I’m so glad that this is happening and the fact that we could end the year with a bang.”

Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.

