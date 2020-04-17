Kartik Aaryan Recreates 'Koi Mil Gaya' Scene with Sister in Hilarious TikTok Video

Actor Kartik Aaryan is making sure fans and his followers on social media don't have a single dull moment while they stay indoors amid coronavirus lockdown. He has also started his talk show Koki Poochega featuring coronavirus warriors and survivors while he keeps posting funny and adorable videos on social media.

In the latest TikTok video which he has shot with his sister, Kartik recreates Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's scene from sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya. While Kartik becomes Hrithik's character Rohit in the video, his sister enacts Preity's Nisha as they play pretend.

Kartik sits with a extension chord in his hand, something similar to the machine used by Rohit in the film to establish contact with the aliens. Kartik also wears a cap and smiles in the hilarious video.

Last month, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, came up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He has contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares fund in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more