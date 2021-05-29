Kartik Aaryan Reportedly Quit SRK-Backed Film Due to This Reason, FIR Filed Against Munmun Dutta

After Dostana, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly opted out of a Shah Rukh Khan backed-film that is being bankrolled by SRK’s production house Red Chillies. Neither Kartik nor Red Chillies has issued an official statement regarding the exit though. The film was apparently scheduled to go on floors in a few months. According to a report in Times of India, Kartik had creative issues with the film’s director Ajay Bahl and was not pleased with the script. The report suggests that creative difference cropped up in the last 15 days where Kartik expressed his unhappiness over the film’s script to Bahl. Kartik Aaryan apparently had concerns about the casting of the film, too. The film was reportedly a love story.

Read More: Kartik Aaryan Quit Shah Rukh Khan’s Production for This Reason?

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has once again taken a dig at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a series of new tweets. KRK, who has been slapped with a defamation suit by actor Salman Khan for “endorsing defamatory allegations" against the actor, has said that more than 20 Bollywood actors have extended their support to him in his ongoing fiasco with Salman Khan. He wrote, “More than 20 Bollywood people have called me to give me their support. They said, that they were not able to do that whatever I am doing. Because they were not ready to have a direct conflict with him. They were scared to make him their enemy. I say- Thank you all so very much!"

Read More: KRK Launches New Attack Against Salman Khan, Says ‘Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga’

An FIR has been lodged in Mumbai against actor Munmun Dutta of the popular television show ‘Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ for allegedly using a derogatory term against a community in a YouTube video that went viral on social media, according to news agency ANI. She has been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Read More: FIR Filed in Mumbai Against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Munmun Dutta

Sidharth Shukla emerged the winner of Bigg Boss 13 in February 2020, achieving unprecedented fame as a contestant on one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. Although he remained in the news for the following year, despite the lockdown, Sidharth did not sign up too many acting projects immediately. Besides appearing in a few music videos, the actor decided to make his digital debut with the third season of Broken But Beautiful on ALTBalaji.

Read More: Sidharth Shukla on Digital Debut with Broken But Beautiful 3: I Really Hope People Like What They See

Bollywood actress and dancer, Rakhi Sawant is known as the drama queen of the industry. She often keeps indulging in activities that draw people’s attention towards her and keeps them entertained. She was a fireball of laughter when she participated in Season 14 of a game-based reality show, Bigg Boss. She won many hearts with her comical character and one-liners. And now when she is outside, Rakhi can be seen continuing with her role-playing. A new video of hers is been doing the rounds of the internet in which she can be seen indulging in another tactic.

Read More: Rakhi Sawant Dresses up as Deepika Padukone’s Mastani in Search of Husband

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here