Kartik Aaryan Resumes Shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 With Tabu; Shares Photo

Kartik Aaryan, who is recently busy shooting for his upcoming thriller Freddy, also resumed shooting for the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The shooting for the film first began last year in Lucknow but was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cast and crew reunited again after one year in March 2021, but the filming was disrupted after Kartik contracted the coronavirus, and then later due to the lockdown in the Covid-19 second wave. Now, Kartik took to social media to reveal that they have resumed shooting for the much-awaited film.

Sharing a picture on Instagram with his co-star Tabu, he wrote, “Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 👻". Apart from Kartik and Tabu, the film also stars Kiara Advani.

The 2007 film was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan in the lead roles while the supporting characters were played by Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav among others. The Priyadarshan directorial was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

While the 2007 film featured Balan as a woman possessed by a ghost, this time Tabu has come on board to play the memorable character. Moreover, unlike its predecessor which was a psychological horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be a proper horror-comedy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here