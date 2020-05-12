Kartik Aaryan Reveals He Would Like to be Stuck on an Island with Kareena Kapoor

Actor Kartik Aaryan might currently be under lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, but that does not stop him from entertaining his fans. The actor keeps posting funny videos with his family and has also started a talk show on Youtube called Koki Puchega.

However, Kartik has now made news for another reason. The actor, in a rapid fire was asked ‘on an island, you’d want to be marooned with?’ The actor’s instant reply was none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aaryan said, "Kareena Kapoor. Woh meri favourite hai," according to a press statement.

The actor had also interacted with the actress when he was a guest at her radio show What Women Want.

Check out some of Kartik's entertaining videos below:

Kartik will be next seen in Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 with Kiara Advani.

