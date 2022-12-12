Kartik Aaryan Reveals He Would Love to Do a 'Rooted' Film Like Kantara, Says 'Mera Khoon Pura Desi Hai'

Kartik Aaryan has had a fulfilling year with his films performing well at the box office and receiving love from audiences and critics alike. Even his latest offering Freddy, which was an OTT release managed to impress his viewers. Now, in a recent interview, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor revealed whether he would do a rooted film like Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Talking to Zoom TV Digital, Kartik said, “I would love to do a rooted films grounded films," and continued, “Main khud bohut desi hoon yaar. Mera khoon pura desi hai. (I am completely desi. My blood is completely desi)."

Kartik further told the news outlet, “Mujhe esi filmein dekhne bhi mazaa aata hai aur karne ka bbhi shauq hai. (I love watching such films and would love to do such films as well). Kuch headlines dekhta hoon, ke the era of Kartik Aaryan has begun, I get happy with my success and I hope good film chalti rahe and I keep on getting good films.”

On having a successful year, Kartik Aaryan had recently told PinkVilla, “I was in college when I did Pyaar Ka Punchnama. I was totally raw, and I was trying to figure out how the industry functions. I understood there is more to films than acting and that I figured out much later in life. It took me 4-5 years to get noticed, people didn’t even know my name. They used to call me different names like ‘guy who says monologues’ and all. So I consider Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety my launch film, which gave me the entry as a hero."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic-thriller Freddy, where he essayed the role of a dentist. He will also feature in Rohit Dhawan’s action drama Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, a big-budget film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu and finally Hera Pheri 3 by Firoz Nadiadwala.

Read all the Latest Movies News here