Kartik Aaryan Reveals Sara's Dating Bio; Kriti Sanon Says 'How Will I Know If You're Single...'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 09:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Kartik Aaryan will co-star with Kriti Sanon in Shehzada; Sara Ali Khan and Kartik were briefly in a relationship.

Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for Shehzada release with Kriti Sanon, reportedly dated Sara Ali Khan during the filming of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are set to share the screen space once again with Shehzada. The duo, who shares a great bond with each other, previously worked together in hit movie Luka Chuppi.

In a fun Valentine’s Day special rapid-fire with ETimes, Kartik revealed what dating profile he would create for Sara Ali Khan. Kartik and Sara reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time during the filming of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. “Namaste, Darshako," Kartik answered. When asked about Kriti’s bio, Kartik simply said, “She doesn’t need a dating app."

Kriti later spilled the beans on Kartik’s “secret talent". “He has a talent of… whenever you ask him if he’s single or not, he doesn’t say either and he laughs it off and the question passes. I don’t know how he manages to do that," she said.

When asked Kartik if he’s single, the actor said, “I don’t know, you tell me." Kriti interjected, “See, he doesn’t say yes or no. How will I know if you’re single or not. It doesn’t matter if I’m single or not. That’s a secret talent which nobody realises."

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan sent their fans into a frenzy as the two Bollywood stars were spotted together on Propose Day. In the pictures, which went viral on social media, Kartik and Sara were seen chatting with each other.

When Sara Ali Khan had appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said. To which, Sara also added, ‘Yeah’.

first published:February 14, 2023, 09:36 IST
last updated:February 14, 2023, 09:43 IST
