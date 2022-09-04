Kartik Aaryan Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar Changed His Life: 'Actor Banne Ka Bhoot Chadh Gaya Tha'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most successful actors who never fails to impress the audience with his top-notch performances. Whether it was Dhamaka or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor won everyone’s hearts each time he appeared on the screen. While Kartik’s movies might impact your life, do you know about that one film that changed his life?

Well, it’s none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar. In a recent interaction with Film Companion, Kartik revealed that the 1993 movie inspired him to be an actor. “I watched that movie in my childhood. Baazigar and in fact Darr too inspired me to become an actor,” he said.

This is not the first time that Kartik has talked about Baazigar being the movie that changed his life. In December 2019 too, the actor talked about the same when he revealed how his initial plan was to become an engineer. “In 9th grade, I saw Baazigar & I knew I wanted to be on the other side of the screen. My parents were in the medical field and I was going to do engineering. I was unsure of my parents’ reaction, so I decided to study till 12th in Gwalior and then go to college in Mumbai. Luckily, I got into a college in Navi Mumbai,” he had said as quoted by Pinkvilla.