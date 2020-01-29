Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Matching Steps in Love Aaj Kal Track 'Haan Main Galat' Gets Fans Grooving

A new track from the upcoming Bollywood film 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Haan Main Galat' has released. Check out the new song featuring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma below.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 29, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Matching Steps in Love Aaj Kal Track 'Haan Main Galat' Gets Fans Grooving
Stills from 'Haan Main Galat'

After the soulful melody Shayad, the makers of Love Aaj Kal have dropped a peppy number Haan Main Galat from the upcoming film. Sung by Arijit Singh, the video features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who can be seen dance their heart out.

Lead actors featuring in the new track, Kartik, Sara and Arushi Sharma, took to social media to release the latest number from the upcoming romantic-drama film Love Aaj Kal. Since its release, the latest Bollywood party anthem has garnered over 4,50,000 views on YouTube.

Fans have loved the new track and dropped in positive reactions in the comments section on social media. Many also mentioned that the song is not a remake, and has just taken the hook tune from the original Love Aaj Kal (2009) track Twist.

“This is how an ideal remake should be. Loved the song,” a user wrote. Another person commented, “The track definitely counts as a fresh one!”

Haan Main Galat is penned by Irshaad Kamil and composed by Pritam. Apart from Arijit Singh, singer Shashwat Singh has also given his voice for the track. Check out the new track from Love Aaj Kal below:

Here are some fan reactions to Haan Main Galat on social media.

Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram