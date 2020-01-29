Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Matching Steps in Love Aaj Kal Track 'Haan Main Galat' Gets Fans Grooving

After the soulful melody Shayad, the makers of Love Aaj Kal have dropped a peppy number Haan Main Galat from the upcoming film. Sung by Arijit Singh, the video features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who can be seen dance their heart out.

Lead actors featuring in the new track, Kartik, Sara and Arushi Sharma, took to social media to release the latest number from the upcoming romantic-drama film Love Aaj Kal. Since its release, the latest Bollywood party anthem has garnered over 4,50,000 views on YouTube.

Fans have loved the new track and dropped in positive reactions in the comments section on social media. Many also mentioned that the song is not a remake, and has just taken the hook tune from the original Love Aaj Kal (2009) track Twist.

“This is how an ideal remake should be. Loved the song,” a user wrote. Another person commented, “The track definitely counts as a fresh one!”

Haan Main Galat is penned by Irshaad Kamil and composed by Pritam. Apart from Arijit Singh, singer Shashwat Singh has also given his voice for the track. Check out the new track from Love Aaj Kal below:

Here are some fan reactions to Haan Main Galat on social media.

On repeat mode i am listening. — sharmila nayak (@KiimsSelly) January 29, 2020

Maza aa gaya.. Super song.. Too good dance steps.. — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) January 29, 2020

Blockbuster song. Everything is fresh in this song..🔥🔥🔥👌👌👌❤❤❤❤ — NasirArijitian+Ananya💘 (@NasirArijitian) January 29, 2020

Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

