Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi Among Star Performers at Salman Khan-Hosted IIFA 2022

The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is all set to showcase cinematic excellence, bringing its global brand presence in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022. The awards will witness electrifying performances by Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar & Nora Fatehi among others at the most coveted annual ceremony that promises to be a mélange of glitz, glamour and entertainment.

The event will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Kartik Aaryan said, “As always, IIFA truly gives you the biggest audience to entertain and the opportunity to engage with and entertain my fans is super fulfilling. In 2018, after hosting and performing at my first IIFA which was a phenomenal experience, I’m elated to perform once again at the 22nd edition. IIFA truly is an embodiment of a global phenomenon with its massive fan following and I’m looking forward to IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year."

Sara Ali Khan added, “IIFA is a genuinely inspirational global platform that has always set the way for placing Indian cinema on a worldwide stage, honouring and recognizing the brilliance inside our industry with its annual ceremony at an international destination and has continued to do so with tenacity. I am honoured to be a part of the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on Yas Bay. Can’t wait to connect with the IIFA fans and enthusiasts from across the world.”

Nora Fatehi is excited about her first time at IIFA. She said, “I am really excited as it is not only my first time at the IIFA but also because it is a one-of-a-kind performance for everyone. It has all elements of entertainment and a huge surprise as well! As an artist, I’m really glad to be a part of the 22nd edition of IIFA at Yas Island, which is bringing Indian cinema and culture to a global platform, as it resonates with my idea of elevating and promoting cross-cultural diversities across the globe."

At his year’s celebration of Hindi cinema with music and fashion at yet another exotic destination, the content promises to be aspirational and entertaining. Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi.

