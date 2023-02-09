Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan Rekindle Romance? Exes Spend Valentine's Week in Udaipur

Are Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan getting back together? Well, everyone’s been asking that question since Kartik and Sara were spotted in an undisclosed location on Wednesday. The reconciliation rumours have only been fuelled further courtesy of their latest posts on Instagram. Kartik and Sara revealed that they are in Udaipur, just days before Valentine’s Day.

Sara revealed that she is in the picturesque destination of Rajasthan with her mother, Amrita Singh. The actress is celebrating the veteran actress’s birthday in the destination. Sharing pictures from their holiday, Sara wrote, “Happiest Birthday to my whole world 🌎 🌌💕👩‍👦 Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion 💗), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended 😛) and my aspiration. #strength #inspiration #purpose #number1."

On the other hand, Kartik appeared to be in the city to promote his upcoming release Shehzada. The actor was seen greeting fans in the city but spent most of his evening in the hotel he is staying at, enjoying a calm view. While it is unclear if Sara and Kartik are staying at the same hotel, their recent viral picture has confirmed that they have met in the city.

Kartik and Sara reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time during the filming of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. When Sara Ali Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said. To which, Sara also added, ‘Yeah’.

Kartik also reacted to Sara’s confession to their relationship. In an interview with Film Companion, he was asked about lying about his past relationship status to which he said, “I have been single for the past 1.25 years, I don’t know about anything else."

