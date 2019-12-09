Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor Shake a Leg on Aankh Marey During Awards Night

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor danced together as they appeared on-stage during the Star Screen Awards on Sunday evening. The trio was seen shaking a leg to Sara's track from Simmba--Aankh Marey as they pulled off the hook step for the audiences.

The video of the three dancing together was one of the major highlights of the night. While Kartik and Sara are going to appear in a 2020, yet untitled release, the actress seemed quite fascinated by Shahid earlier when the two crossed paths at the event's red carpet. While walking the red carpet, Ranveer introduced Sara and Shahid and she could not help but gush over the Kabir Singh actor. In fact, Sara and Ranveer too danced on their film's track at the red carpet for paparazzi media.

Check out the video of Sara, Kartik and Shahid dancing to Aankh Marey below:

At the awards night, Sara took home the best debut award for her work in Kedarnath. Sara wrote an Instagram post after the awards ceremony thanking fans and cinegoers for accepting her role and the film. Kedarnath also completed one year since release on Decmeber 7 last year and Sara has been treating fans with BTS videos and pics from the time of shooting for the film in the mountains of Uttarakhand.

