Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Film is Indeed Called Love Aaj Kal, Super Mushy Poster Revealed

There has been no other film that has generated as much hype and curiosity as much as Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film. Fans have wanted to see them together ever since Sara confessed to Koffee With Karan that she has a crush on Kartik. Soon after, it was announced that the young actors would come together for a romantic film made by Imtiaz Ali.

More speculation followed as it was believed that the film would be a sequel to Saif Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal. The director never clarified what the film was called. There was even speculation that the film has been titled 'Aaj Kal'.

Shooting began and ended, stills from the sets of the film went viral on social media, even the release date was finalised, but fans were left guessing what the film was called after all.

It has been finally revealed that the film is called Love Aaj Kal, the same title as the previous Imtiaz Ali film, with no modification. Imtiaz shared the film's first poster on Thursday morning, announcing that the trailer will be out on Friday.

"Meet Veer & Zoe, captured in their element. It's in these simple, candid moments that love plays peekaboo, right? #LoveAajKal," Imtiaz wrote, revealing the names of the characters of Sara and Kartik. The poster shows Sara lying on top of Kartik in a romantic moment.

Kartik shared the poster as well, and wrote, "Wahan hain nahi jahan lete hain, kahin udd rahe hain Veer Aur Zoe." Sara posted, "Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland."

The film is set to be released on Valentine's Day 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.