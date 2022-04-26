Kartik Aaryan Says Don't Compare Him With Akshay Kumar In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'People Shouldn't Do It'

Since the announcement of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fans of the original horror-comedy have compared Kartik Aaryan with Akshay Kumar. The new-age actor fills Akshay’s shoes as the new ghostbuster. With the release of the trailer, fans noticed that Kartik’s appearance and characteristics are also similar to Akshay’s original portrayal.

While fans draw comparisons, Kartik has urged to treat both the movie as two individual entities. Speaking at the trailer launch on Tuesday, Kartik said that besides the ghostly Manjulika, other elements of the movie are different from the 2007 movie.

“I never wanted to draw this comparison. People shouldn’t do it. I loved Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I have grown up watching him, we all have grown up watching him. Woh comparison kabhi naa hi karein toh better hai (It’s better if you don’t compare us),” he said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

“We have taken that world (of the previous film) but everything else is new, of our own. I hope people will love it in its own new dynamic world that we have created with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Comparisons will be there, but I hope people remember this film for its own,” he added.

While Akshay is yet to share his reaction to the trailer, Vidya Balan — who played Manjulika in the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa — has given her seal of approval. Taking to Instagram, Vidya shared Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s trailer and shared her thoughts. “Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different … Haha!! … can’t wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,” she said, tagging Kartik, Kiara, Tabu and others involved in the making of the movie.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 marks the return of Manjulika who has become furthermore powerful than we had previously seen her. Tabu reintroduced the spirit by saying, “15 saal baad iss darwaze ne phir dastak di hai, iske peeche koi sadharan aatma nahi, kaala jaadu karne wale Manjulika hai,” she says. It then presents Kartik Aaryan’s comic avatar as somebody who can see dead people. He soon encounters Manjulika and life takes a dark turn.

