Kartik Aaryan Says He Decided To Become an Actor After Watching Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar

Kartik Aaryan is probably one of the busiest new-age actors in Bollywood currently. The actor has managed to develop a dedicated fan following with the light-hearted films he does, and it seems there is no dearth of projects for him at the moment.

But finding a footing wasn't easy for Kartik. Born and brought up in Gwalior, he was all set to fulfill his parents' dreams and become an engineer, until he realised his dream was to see himself on the big screen. He told Humans of Bombay that it was in 9th grade, when he watched Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar, he realised he wanted to become an actor.

"My parents were in d medical field & I was going to do engineering. But in 9th grade, I saw Baazigar & I knew I wanted to be on the other side of the screen. I was unsure of my parents' reaction — so I decided to study till 12th in Gwalior & den go to college in Mumbai. Luckily I got into a college in Navi Mumbai. I stayed in a hostel & searched for auditions (sic)," read the post on Humans of Bombay's Instagram feed.

"Soon I got projects like a few seconds in an ad & they kept me going. Eventually I rented a flat in Andheri with 12 boys. I had limited finances. I couldn't even afford a portfolio — I'd crop my face out of group photos to send to agents! All the while I'd skip college to give auditions & my parents didn't know about any of this," Kartik added in the post.

He narrated how he finally landed Pyaar Ka Punchama, but that didn't change his life completely. It was only after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that he finally made a place for himself in B-Town.

"Once I saw an ad for a film audition & decided to go for it. They liked me & auditioned me many times. My final audition script was the monologue that then became my identity! Finally, when I got the role, I was at Andheri station & immediately called my mom! She couldn't believe it! After 2 & a half years of struggle, what I had imagined as a possibility, was now a reality. After Pyaar Ka Punchama, there still weren't many opportunities. I stayed in the same flat with 12 boys till my third film! After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, it all changed!"

The Humans of Bombay post was shared by Kartik on his Instagram feed. Ranveer Singh commented on the emotional account of his struggles in Bollywood, saying, "Dreams."

Kartik will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, releasing on December 6.

