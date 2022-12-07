Kartik Aaryan Says He Had 'Self-Belief' After Losing Dostana 2, Calls Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 'Revolution'

Kartik Aaryan’s fallout with Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 is no secret. The actor had already started shooting for the film when he was ousted from the project due to ‘professional reasons’. In a recent interview, when the interviewer mentioned the same, Kartik interrupted in between and shared what kept him motivated during that time.

“Yes, but I had a lot of self-belief. I said to myself that I would let my work do the talking," he told E-Times. He further called Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a ‘revolution’ and added, “I knew that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ would open the theatres wide. I decided to promote ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ maximum. There were constraints on the budget due to COVID days then, but I went ahead."

Kartik Aaryan further mentioned that he was sure about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success. “It was being widely said that I won’t be able to do ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ well enough. Here, I was being directly doubted. In my heart of hearts, however, I knew that this movie will work and bring the public back to the theatres and I had told this to Kumar Mangat. I knew that I would be able to do it in my way and take this film to a high level," he shared.

Kartik also explained that it was after the success of Anees Bazmee’s directorial that other filmmakers started believing that even he ‘can carry their film on his shoulders’. He also clarified that he does not have a list of filmmakers he wishes to work with but rather looks for all opportunities that come his way. “Haan, har koi chahta hai ki aap sirf unke liye maximum kam kare. But I want to be everyone’s favourite. See, I cannot do small talk. I cannot please people by doing chit-chats. I don’t have anybody in my list whom I don’t want to work with. Kisiko aisa lagna bhi nahi chahiye kyunki aisa hai hi nahi. Abhi saamne kisiko kaisa bhi feel ho ya na ho. Luv Ranjan sir has done 4 movies with me, Sajid Nadiadwala sir has done 2, makers are repeating me. I am in happy space," he said.

