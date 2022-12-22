Kartik Aaryan Says He Was Suggested Not To Sign Freddy Because It Was 'Very Risky'

Days after Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy was released, the actor has now revealed how was he suggested to not sign the film. In a recent interview, Kartik mentioned that it was difficult to convince people that Freddy will receive a good response from the audience because they thought that it was a ‘very risky’ script.

“I want to be an actor and never be stereotyped. When I signed Freddy people told me that it’s very risky and you shouldn’t be doing this because I have this box office hits and should stick to that, but I am glad that I listened to my gut, I remember it was very hard to convince people that Freddy will be good film and they will see a different side in me and they were like he is in love with his own film, but the same people told me that I was right after watching Freddy," Kartik told BollywoodLife.com.

Freddy presented Kartik in a never-seen-before intense avatar. On being asked if it was his intention to do something different for Shashanka Ghosh directorial, the actor said, “There was of course an intention to do something different. Generally what happens is, you get similar roles after one of your superhit films. You receive similar scripts. I also don’t want to let go of good scripts. But intentionally, I was looking for a genre in which not many films are being made in India."

The young actor also shared how he had asked his team to look for a ‘different’ script and added, “I was looking for something different. I had asked my team to look for something different. They also went on a lookout. When they met the producer, he had this script and this amazing concept with Freddy. They narrated it to me and instantly I was like, ‘I have to do this’."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has several big movies in his pipeline. He will be next seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He will also play the lead in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. Besides this, Kartik will also feature in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3.

Read all the Latest Movies News here