Kartik Aaryan Says He's That 'Bua' Who Needs to Click Sky Every Time There's a Cloud

Kartik Aaryan knows how to ace the social media game. Be it with his witty comments or selfies, the actor has been super active on social media.

Now, in the latest entry on his social media timeline, Kartik has compared his picture clicking habit to that of a ‘bua’ (paternal aunty). Sharing the candid click, in which the Pati Patni aur Woh actor can be seen capturing the cloud-filled sky, he wrote, “Yes. I am that Bua who needs to click the sky every time there is a cloud”.

Last week, Kartik had shared a selfie featuring himself in a white shirt. More than his image, it was the caption that caught eyeballs. “Good Boy is the New Bad Boy,” read the caption.

Kartik will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film is a follow-up to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" that starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. The film is a sequel to 2008 Dostana that starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra.