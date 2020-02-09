Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Says His Films are About 'Women with Defects'

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently promoting his upcoming film 'Love Aaj Kal', defended his choice of films and the women-bashing characters he plays in them. He said he does projects about 'women with defects'.

News18.com

Updated:February 9, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana
Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. The actor, who started his career with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has often been criticised for being repetitive in the choice of his films, which often show flawed women and have undertones of misogyny.

In a recent interview with DNA, the actor defended his films by giving the example of movies his Bollywood contemporary Ayushmann Khurrana does. “It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects.”

To this, his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara asked him what the defect was with her character Zoe Chauhan in the film. The actor replied with the film's song "Haan Main Galat".

During the same interview, Kartik also opened up about the backlash he and the makers faced in the light of the marital rape dialogue his character Abhinav Tyagi uses in the Pati, Patni Aur Woh trailer, which was later edited out in the final cut of the film. “When the trailer came, we realized that we shouldn’t hurt anyone and should remove it immediately. Usually, this doesn’t happen in films. We took responsibility because it might have come across as something that wasn’t our intention,” Kartik said.

Love Aaj Kal also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020.

Check out the latest track Mehrama from Love Aaj Kal below:

