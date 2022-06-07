Kartik Aaryan Says 'Khushi Ka Thikana Nahi Hai' As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Crosses Rs 150 Cr Mark

Kartik Aaryan has much to celebrate and thanks to his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has now collected over Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office. To mark this milestone, the 31-year-old actor dropped a picture on his social media handles recently in which he was seen smiling behind his folded hands. Dressed in a floral-print beige shirt, Kartik was seen smiling behind the folded hands that obscured much of his face. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “150 crore vaali smile. Thank you.”

Kartik Aaryan also dropped another video from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he was seen singing Ami Je Tomar. “150 cr India mein…aur toh aur 200 cr Worldwide ho gaye hain doston 🔥 Meri Khushi ka thikana nahi hai,” the actor wrote in the caption.

Fans and friends were quick to congratulate Kartik Aaryan and flood the comment section with their love-filled messages. Kartik’s Pati, Patni, aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar also commented with a raising hands emoji.

In another Instagram post, the actor shared that his latest movie has collected over Rs 200 crore in worldwide collections. He shared the poster of the movie, which also featured Tabu and Kiara Advani. The caption accompanying the post read, “Amije forever tomar.” Commenting on the post, dancer and choreographer Lauren Gottlieb wrote, “Killer.”

Kartik recently contracted COVID-19 and is under quarantine, however, he continues to share his gratitude for his recent blockbuster via social media.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20 and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. It is a sequel to the 2006 film that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel. With its latest sequel, Kartik has managed to add his own touch to ghostbusting. It should be noted that despite the three new releases, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, the business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to hold fast.

Meanwhile, Kartik will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon.

