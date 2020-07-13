MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Says Lockdown is the Best Time to Get Married Because 'Kharcha Nahi Hoga'

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan

A fan asked Kartik Aaryan when the actor was getting married and he smartly deflected the question to say now would be the best time.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 13, 2020, 9:03 AM IST
Share this:

Kartik Aaryan recently hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter, and was at his humorous best while answering questions. A fan asked him when the actor was planning to get married, and Kartik smartly deflected the question to say that now is the best time if one wants to save money.

His response was, "Actually abhi best time hai. Kharcha nahi hoga (Actually, now is the best time. There will be no expenses) #AskKartik."

Another fan asked the Love Aaj Kal actor about a rumour that he got secretly married during the lockdown. Again, instead of directly answering the question, Kartik referred to the fact that there is no end in sight to the quarantined lives that we are living right now.

"Jis hisaab se chal raha hai lagta hai Bachcha bhi lockdown mein ho jayega (At the rate at which things are going, it looks like I will have a baby during the lockdown as well) #AskKartik," he said.

In another hilarious request, a fan asked for the password to Kartik's Netflix account. The fan tweeted, "Sir can you give me your Netflix account for only 1day? Me & my brother are dying to watch DARKCrying face... Plzzzzzzz... Ab to reply dedo.. Tweet karte karte hath dard karne laga hai..."

Kartik tagged the streaming service in his response and said, "Koi chota recharge hai inke liye @NetflixIndia."


Next Story
Loading