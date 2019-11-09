Kartik Aaryan Seeks Karan Johar's Blessing Ahead of Dostana 2 Shoot, See Pic
Dostana 2 will star Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the lead roles. Shooting for the film is taking place in Chandigarh.
Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Karan Johar's Dostana was a film that was loved and enjoyed by audiences for a variety of reasons. The film packed a barrel of laughs with Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the lead. Not only that but the film also addressed the topic of homosexuality which is less talked about in a country like India. Fans of the film were excited when Johar teased a sequel of the film.
One of the leading faces of the film was revealed to be Kartik Aaryan. The actor recently began shooting for Dostana 2. In his latest Instagram post, Aaryan could be seen seeking blessings from Karan Johar who will be producing the second film as well. In the caption, the young actor teased Karan Johar stating that seeking blessings was a common tradition from anyone starting work on a Dharma film.
Aaryan and Johar flew to Chandigarh to shoot for Dostana 2. Janhvi Kapoor who is set to play the leading lady had arrived there earlier. The third leading face of the film will be newcomer Lakshya Lalwani. Karan Johar who is known for launching star kids was asked which family Lalwani is from. In response, Johar had clarified that Lalwani was not from the industry and had auditioned for the role.
Dostana 2 is being directed by Collin D'Cunha and is set to release in 2020.
