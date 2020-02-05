Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Seen Wearing Mask in Selfie with Sara Ali Khan and Fans at Ahmedabad Airport

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan clicked a selfie with a fan at the Ahmedabad airport. While Kartik was wearing an anti-pollution mask, Sara covered her face with a dupatta.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 5, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Image: Instagram

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who are busy promoting Love Aaj Kal, are often spotted attending various events, song launches and television shows.

Recently, Kartik and Sara clicked a happy selfie with a fan at the Ahmedabad airport. While Kartik was wearing an anti-pollution mask, Sara covered her face with a dupatta.

Earlier, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to his Instagram story to inform their fans about heading to Gujarat with co-star Sara.

The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who is often said to repeat plots in his films. In an interview with Film Companion, the director opened up about the accusations.

"Sometimes it is easy to confuse the envelope with the letter. The envelope might look the same, it is not necessary for the letter to be the same. When I write there is usually a guy and a girl and something happens between them, but it is a different discovery each time."

He also mentioned how he sometimes takes the accusations seriously, but after all, he enjoys his work and is in the Bollywood industry "to have fun."

Love Aaj Kal is the reboot of the 2009 film by the same name. The original starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone as leads. The movie is slated to release this Valentine's Day.

