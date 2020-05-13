MOVIES

Kartik Aaryan Sends Sweet Birthday Greetings To A Fan On Request

Actor Kartik Aaryan happily complied to a fan's request for wishing her friend's elder brother on his upcoming birthday. Kartik also asked the fan to follow lockdown norms and stay inside.

Priyanka Kaul
  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 9:28 AM IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan made his fan's birthday even more special. A fan requested him over his Twitter account to wish his friend's brother, and the actor happily agreed.

The user wrote: " @TheAaryanKartik... so tomorrow is my friend's brother SARTHAK's birthday and he's really a big fan of yours. amidst the lockdown, since they can't do anything extraordinary for him, he'd be really very happy if you could just wish him so yes please it's a genuine request?"

Kartik surprised the fan as he granted his small wish and replied, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday Sarthak. Have a good one And please stay at home."

Recently, a video of the actor's mother Mala Tiwari hilariously trolling him for not sharing a Mother's Day post on social media went viral. Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video that has him being scolded by his mother.

Maa ki Mamta ❤️

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan. He currently has two films in his kitty -- Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Share this:

