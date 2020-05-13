Kartik Aaryan Sends Sweet Birthday Greetings To A Fan On Request

Actor Kartik Aaryan made his fan's birthday even more special. A fan requested him over his Twitter account to wish his friend's brother, and the actor happily agreed.

The user wrote: " @TheAaryanKartik... so tomorrow is my friend's brother SARTHAK's birthday and he's really a big fan of yours. amidst the lockdown, since they can't do anything extraordinary for him, he'd be really very happy if you could just wish him so yes please it's a genuine request?"

@TheAaryanKartik so tomorrow is my friend's brother SARTHAK's birthday and he's really a big fan of yours. amidst the lockdown, since they can't do anything extraordinary for him, he'd be really very happy if you could just wish him so yes please it's a genuine request?! ☺️❤️ — you do not tell me (@whattttooodooo) May 11, 2020

Kartik surprised the fan as he granted his small wish and replied, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday Sarthak. Have a good one And please stay at home."

Recently, a video of the actor's mother Mala Tiwari hilariously trolling him for not sharing a Mother's Day post on social media went viral. Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video that has him being scolded by his mother.

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan. He currently has two films in his kitty -- Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

