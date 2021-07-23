Kartik Aaryan Set to Play Pilot in Hansal Mehta's Action Drama Captain India

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to revisit one of the most successful rescue operations in history with his upcoming flick Captain India, starring Kartik Aaryan. Kartik, who steps into the shoes of a pilot who showed exemplary bravery and courage, said, “Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country."

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja and is an action drama inspired by India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn nation. “I have immense respect for Hansal sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him," Kartik added.

Says filmmaker Hansal Mehta, “Captain India which is inspired by true events will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands. I’m happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja on the film and I look forward to working with Kartik.”

Talking about the film says producer Ronnie Screwvala, “Captain India is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds. Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan’s fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with ‘Captain India’.”

“Captain India is the kind of film that strikes the perfect balance of an inspiring human story and an exhilarating cinematic experience. This move as a Producer was a long time coming and I’m excited to collaborate with an equally passionate team in Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan. I am confident that this story will resonate with every Indian," says the writer and producer, Harman Baweja.

Captain India is all set to go on floors early next year.

