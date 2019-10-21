Kartik Aaryan Shares an Adorable Video with 'Best Host' Farah Khan, Watch Here

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently held a lavish lunch in Lokhandwala for some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Called the 'Met-Gala of Lokhandwala', the guest list included Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Patralekhaa, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Ashutosh Gowariker, Puneet Malhotra and Pooja Hegde among others. Social media went into a frenzy as stars started to share selfies and videos from the Sunday lunch. Kartik Aaryan also took to Instagram to share a hilarious video with Farah Khan and called her the best host.

In the funny video, Aaryan tried to trick Farah into posing by making her think it was a selfie. Farah Khan was seen telling Kartik to take the selfie from a distance so that her face doesn't appear fat. He then cracked up and upon realising that it was a video the director could be seen laughing out loud. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Beauty and the Feast. Thank you @farahkhankunder (the cutest girl) for #MetGalaOfLokhandwala n always being the best host."

Check it out below:

Kartik also posted a picture with Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and called them Lokhandwala Women of the Year 2019.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Apart from this, he also has Bhool Bhullaiyya 2 with Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor.

Farah Khan will be making her directorial comeback with the Satte Pe Satta remake with Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma in lead. The film produced by Rohit Shetty is slated for a 2020 release.

