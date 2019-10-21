Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Shares an Adorable Video with 'Best Host' Farah Khan, Watch Here

Kartik Aaryan was one of the guests in Farah Khan's Sunday Brunch. He posted a hilarious video with the host where he could be tricking her into thinking it was a selfie.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kartik Aaryan Shares an Adorable Video with 'Best Host' Farah Khan, Watch Here
Kartik Aaryan was one of the guests in Farah Khan's Sunday Brunch. He posted a hilarious video with the host where he could be tricking her into thinking it was a selfie.

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently held a lavish lunch in Lokhandwala for some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Called the 'Met-Gala of Lokhandwala', the guest list included Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Patralekhaa, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Ashutosh Gowariker, Puneet Malhotra and Pooja Hegde among others. Social media went into a frenzy as stars started to share selfies and videos from the Sunday lunch. Kartik Aaryan also took to Instagram to share a hilarious video with Farah Khan and called her the best host.

In the funny video, Aaryan tried to trick Farah into posing by making her think it was a selfie. Farah Khan was seen telling Kartik to take the selfie from a distance so that her face doesn't appear fat. He then cracked up and upon realising that it was a video the director could be seen laughing out loud. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Beauty and the Feast. Thank you @farahkhankunder (the cutest girl) for #MetGalaOfLokhandwala n always being the best host."

Check it out below:

Kartik also posted a picture with Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and called them Lokhandwala Women of the Year 2019.

View this post on Instagram

#LokhandwalaWomenOfTheYear2019

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Apart from this, he also has Bhool Bhullaiyya 2 with Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor.

Farah Khan will be making her directorial comeback with the Satte Pe Satta remake with Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma in lead. The film produced by Rohit Shetty is slated for a 2020 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram