Kartik Aaryan Shares Cryptic Post With Director Rohit Dhawan; Is Shehzada Going on Floors?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has a very busy schedule currently but it seems that he is yet to hit the pause button. It was reported that Kartik has joined hands with director Rohit Dhawan for the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s 2020 hit film Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. Now it seems that they are about to start shooing for the film, apparently titled Shehzada, going by the actor’s latest social media post. He took to Instagram to share a picture with a director and left a crown emoji as a caption, giving rise to speculations that they are about to start working on the film. Rohit had last directed Dishoom which starred his brother Varun Dhawan and John Abraham.

Take a look at his post:

Shehzada will be backed by Ekta Kapoor, who commented on Kartik’s post as well.

Kartik currently shooting for his upcoming thriller flick, Freddy. He also shared his first look from the film, though it is a silhouette picture of him and his face is look visible.

Apart from Freddy, he has also resumed the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. The shooting for the film first began last year in Lucknow but was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cast and crew reunited again after one year in March 2021, but the filming was disrupted after Kartik contracted the coronavirus, and then later due to the lockdown in the Covid-19 second wave.

He also has Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, Sameer Vidwans’s Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India in the pipeline.

