Kartik Aaryan Shares First Promotional Still From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, See Pic

On Monday, Kartik Aaryan shared the first look from his highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The sequel was awaiting official conformation from the actor and Kartik shared the first look from the film, which is speculated to release on July 31, 2020. Anees Bazmee will direct the horror-comedy.

The image shared by Kartik is from the behind as a man dressed like a sadhu staring into a distance. Kartik as the baba holds a skeleton hand in his palm, as he begins to move ahead through the open door. Kartik dons a bandana on his forehead and wears a cotton bag for maximum 'baba' effect. Sharing the first look Kartik wrote on Instagram, "ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram ❤️#Bhoolbhulaiyaa2. (sic)"

Other posters from the forthcoming film have Kartik resting in the midst of skeletons, while he wears the baba costume and funky shades.

The first installment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), was a remake of Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu and along with Akshay Kumar the film also starred Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.