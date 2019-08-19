Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Kartik Aaryan Shares First Promotional Still From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, See Pic

Kartik Aaryan shared the first promotional still from his forthcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' which features him dressed as a local 'ghostbuster.'

News18.com

Updated:August 19, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan Shares First Promotional Still From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, See Pic
Image of Kartik Aaryan from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

On Monday, Kartik Aaryan shared the first look from his highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The sequel was awaiting official conformation from the actor and Kartik shared the first look from the film, which is speculated to release on July 31, 2020. Anees Bazmee will direct the horror-comedy.

The image shared by Kartik is from the behind as a man dressed like a sadhu staring into a distance. Kartik as the baba holds a skeleton hand in his palm, as he begins to move ahead through the open door. Kartik dons a bandana on his forehead and wears a cotton bag for maximum 'baba' effect. Sharing the first look Kartik wrote on Instagram, "ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram ❤️#Bhoolbhulaiyaa2. (sic)"

Other posters from the forthcoming film have Kartik resting in the midst of skeletons, while he wears the baba costume and funky shades.

The first installment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), was a remake of Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu and along with Akshay Kumar the film also starred Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles.

