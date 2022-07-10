CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kartik Aaryan Shares Fun Pics From His Europe Vacation, Fans Say 'India Is Missing You'
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Shares Fun Pics From His Europe Vacation, Fans Say 'India Is Missing You'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2022, 11:16 IST

Kartik Aaryan Is Currently On Vacation In Europe (Photo: Instagram)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan has been sharing several pictures from his Europe vacation on social media.

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 and is currently in Europe along with his team. The actor has also been sharing several pictures from his vacation on social media. In his latest picture, Kartik was seen posing by the river. He wore a purple t-shirt and paired it with black joggers. The actor added swag to his look with uber-cool goggles. In other pictures, Kartik Aaryan can be seen walking on the streets with a backpack on his back. In one of the clicks, he was seen posing in a black jacket in an elevator.

In the caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Jaane bhi do Euro,” along with a purple heart emoji.

Fans were quick to react to Kartik Aaryan’s picture. One of the fans wrote, “India’s missing you”. Another social media user commented, “How can you be so cuteeeeeeeee”. A third user called Kartik ‘cosmically cool’.

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan dropped another picture in which he was seen riding a bicycle. From the photo, it looked like the actor was on a shopping spree in Europe as he also held several bags in the picture. “Just Bought A Painting Which Says Art Is Free,” he wrote in the caption.

