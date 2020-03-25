MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Shares Hilarious 'Phir Hera Pheri' Meme on 21 Day Lockdown

Kartik Aaryan meme

Kartik Aaryan is making sure he does everything possible within his means to spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has led to a 21 day lockdown in the country.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 10:41 AM IST
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is doing every bit possible to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic amongst his fans. After his informative coronavirus monologue went viral on social media, Kartik has now shared a meme referencing to the 21 day complete lockdown order issued by the government of India.

Read: Akshay Kumar Reprimands People Not Taking Lockdown Seriously, Says 'Have You Lost it'

Kartik photoshopped himself in a still from comedy film Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and stated that people want to hear that their money will be doubled in 21 days and that is how they will believe in the seriousness of the lockdown period and the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Phir Hera Pheri, Akshay Kumar's character Raju fools people by saying their money will be doubled in 21 days and that is how he gets them to invest in a ponzi scheme.

As Kartik swapped Akshay's face for his in the Bollywood-inspired meme, he wrote, "Modi ji, people will not listen like this. They want to hear that their money will get doubled in 21 days."

21 din mein Paisa Double

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

While the country is in a state of complete lockdown workers are being encouraged to perform duties from home instead of venturing outside. Kartik too has been propagating the thought and has been timely urging fans to take government advisories seriously. Recently Lata Mangeshkara nd Hrithik Roshan have issued fresh appeals to people, asking them to pay heed to the government orders amid the Covid-19 spread.

Read: Shahid, Hrithik, Taapsee, More Celebs Welcome 21-Day Nationwide Lockdown to Combat Coronavirus

