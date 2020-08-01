Kartik Aaryan Shares His Favourite Scene From Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara; See Here

Kartik Aaryan shared a still of Sushant Singh Rajput from the late actor's last release Dil Bechara as he watched the romance drama again.

Taking to Instagram and sharing his favourite moment from the film, he wrote: “This Scene #DilBechara #WatchingAgain.” Fans too got emotional after Kartik's tweet, with many writing comments like "miss you" and "come back."

The still shows an emotional Sushant, flashing an appreciation sign, from the film.

Around the time of the film’s release, a number of Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Ankita Lokhande had written about the actor’s last film.

Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with the late star in Sonchiriya, had said: “It breaks my heart saying this... Let’s get together and make his final act one to remember and cherish forever. Let’s all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput.”

Actor Kriti Sanon had written: “Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again.. In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!”

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film starred Sushant and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The film is a Hindi remake of popular Hollywood romantic film, The Fault in Our Stars.