Kartik Aaryan Shares Love Aaj Kal's BTS Video with Co-star Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has shared a boomerang with his co-star Sara Ali Khan, which apparently was shot while shooting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik Aaryan, who has captioned the video clip in Hindi, along with Sara can be seen pretending to climb on a painting of ladder on a wall with their song 'Shayad' playing in the background. Take a look at the video

The upcoming romantic-drama, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali, will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day (February 14, 2020) this year. The film, which has been shot mostly in North India, has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment.

Apart from Kartik and Sara, the film also includes noted actors like Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. The music of the movie has been given by Pritam.

A film with the same title was also made in 2009, and had starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Kartik was last seen in a romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was released on December 6, last year. The film also starred Ananya Panday and Bhumi Padnekar. While, Sara was last seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.