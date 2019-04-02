Kartik Aaryan Shares Loving Post for Sister As She Completes Medical Degree

View this post on Instagram

Wish you a very Happy Birthday 'Doctor' Kittu and its a double celebration for us in the family as you hold your MBBS degree today‍ Mummy-Papa ka sapna poora hua... main na sahi, tum toh Doctor bani @dr.kiki_ ❤❤ So so proud of you and sorry my little sister for not being able to be with you on your special day... Love you a lot ❤