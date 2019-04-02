LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Shares Loving Post for Sister As She Completes Medical Degree

Kartik Aaryan recently posted some pictures of his sister receiving a medical degree while he wished her a happy birthday.

News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan Shares Loving Post for Sister As She Completes Medical Degree
Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
Kartik Aaryan admitted on Koffee With Karan recently that he had troubles getting his degree, as his heart was always into acting. From his Koffee revelation, we take it that he was not the ideal son, at least academics-wise. However, in a recent social media post, he addressed his shortcomings, while he also congratulated his sister on completing a medical degree.

The Luka Chuppi actor took to Instagram to post a special message for her, accompanying it with a few pictures. In the post, he wished his sister a happy birthday and expressed happiness for her, for graduating from a medical school. Kartik wrote, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday Doctor Kittu and its a double celebration for us in the family as you hold your MBBS degree today Mummy-Papa ka sapna poora hua... main na sahi, tum toh Doctor bani @dr.kiki. So so proud of you and sorry my little sister for not being able to be with you on your special day... Love you a lot ❤."

Alongside another picture, Kartik wrote, "So happy, Just couldnt stop myself from sharing this with you guys. Just found out my little sister passed her medical exams!!! Plus it's her bday today. HAPPY BDAY DR KITTU Mummy, Papa and I are so sooooo proud of you love you lots."



On the movies front, Kartik will be seen in the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday, whose film Student of the Year 2 will release in May and Sonchiriya actress Bhumi Pednekar. Kartik's latest Luka Chuppi, that released earlier this year, has turned out to be a successful venture.

