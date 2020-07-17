In the Age of Instagram, Kartik Aaryan is Overwhelmed to See Fan's Room Decorated with His Posters

In the social media age, when autographs have been replaced by selfies, Kartik Aaryan finds it surreal that a fan would put up his posters on the wall. The actor shared the photo of the room of a fan, who had multiple posters of the actor in her room.

Kartik recalled how he used to have Shah Rukh Khan's posters in his room when he was a kid.

"Can never be grateful enough. As a kid, I used to have @iamsrk sir's posters . Aur Ab insta ke zamaane mein to see Fans having my posters like this is surreal. It's Magical !! Truly, to all the fans, I'm missing you guys so much in this lockdown Thank you Piku... Your love keeps me going," the actor said while reposting the photo.

The young fan, with the handle @piiku.97, has posted the photo with the caption, "Na chahiye kuch tum se zyada tum se kam nahi ❤ @kartikaaryan 💕"

It was Katrina Kaif's birthday on Thursday and Kartik shared a video of him showing her how to do the steps from the Twist song in the new version of Love Aaj Kal. He posted a funny caption referring to his fractured hand in the video, "Katrina ji ke saath naachna mere baayein haath ka khel hain 😂 Happy Birthday Kay for @katrinakaif 😁"

The Luka Chupi star will be next seen sharing screen space with Jahnvi Kapoor in Dostana 2, and will also romance Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiya 2.