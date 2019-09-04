Kartik Aaryan's relationship status has been hitting headlines for quite sometime. More than that, his equation with fellow actresses has also become fodder of gossip news. And now an image shared by the actor on Instagram has got fans debating over who the person hiding her face in the image is.

Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. On the sets of the film, Kartik got a visitor. However, Kartik was sly enough to not reveal the name or the face of the person who came to visit him on the film sets. He had the female cover her face with clapper board and only then clicked a selfie with her and shared it on his handle.

Captioning the post, Kartik wrote, "Aaj shoot karne ek special mehmaan aayi hain!! Guess who is here to play HideNSeek with #ChintuTyagi ❤#PatiPatniAurWoh (sic)."

Judging by the "Hide N Seek" in caption, it may be ascertained that he refers to Kriti, as their film together was Luka Chuppi, which translates to the game of hide and seek.

However, Kartik's actions led fans to speculate who was the woman hiding her face. Mostly, guesses ranged between Kriti and his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan.

See Kartik's post here:

On the movies front, Kartik has Imtiaz Ali's film lined up for release post Pati, Patni Aur Woh. He is also cast for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, both films releasing in 2020.

