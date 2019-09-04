Kartik Aaryan Shares Pic with Lady Covering Her Face, Fans Speculate Everyone from Sara Ali Khan to Kriti Sanon
Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on his Instagram handle, in which the lady's face is covered. Fans quickly started to speculate who she was.
Image of Kartik Aaryan, courtesy of Instagram
Kartik Aaryan's relationship status has been hitting headlines for quite sometime. More than that, his equation with fellow actresses has also become fodder of gossip news. And now an image shared by the actor on Instagram has got fans debating over who the person hiding her face in the image is.
Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. On the sets of the film, Kartik got a visitor. However, Kartik was sly enough to not reveal the name or the face of the person who came to visit him on the film sets. He had the female cover her face with clapper board and only then clicked a selfie with her and shared it on his handle.
Captioning the post, Kartik wrote, "Aaj shoot karne ek special mehmaan aayi hain!! Guess who is here to play HideNSeek with #ChintuTyagi ❤#PatiPatniAurWoh (sic)."
Judging by the "Hide N Seek" in caption, it may be ascertained that he refers to Kriti, as their film together was Luka Chuppi, which translates to the game of hide and seek.
However, Kartik's actions led fans to speculate who was the woman hiding her face. Mostly, guesses ranged between Kriti and his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan.
See Kartik's post here:
Read: Yahan Aai Kyu Hai: Ananya Panday's 'Allergic to Tea' Remark Invites Cheeky Comment from Kartik Aaryan
On the movies front, Kartik has Imtiaz Ali's film lined up for release post Pati, Patni Aur Woh. He is also cast for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, both films releasing in 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything We Know Till Now
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson Celebrates Hobbs And Shaw Beating Avengers Endgame Box Office Record
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
- Android 10 Has Arrived, And Your Pixel Phones Should Get The Update Anytime Now