Kartik Aaryan Shares Sara Ali Khan's Hilarious Reaction on Being Called 'Bhabhi' by Fan, Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are set to woo the audience by their chemistry with their Valentine's Day release, Love Aaj Kal. In fact, even before the release of the film the two became fan favourites after Sara confessed having a crush on the actor. Post that several pictures and videos of the two together has only increased fan frenzy.

A day ahead of the release, Kartik took to social media to share a fun video while shooting for Imtiaz Ali's directorial. In the video, the actor is seen playing with a bunch of kids when one of them shouts saying 'bhabhi aa gayi' as Sara approaches them.

While Kartik is seen bursting out in laughter, Sara is seemingly blushing as she goes on to question the fan. Running after the kid, Sara laughs it off and asks the kid whom he called 'bhabhi'. She also teases and hits Kartik and asks if he told the kid to say it.

Kartik captioned the video as, "Bhabhi kisko bola (sic)." Take a look at the video:

The actors have not left any stone unturned to promote their upcoming release, Lok Aaj Kal.

Recently, Sara got a little upset with Kartik during one of the promotion events. The duo went to a university campus to promote the movie. In a video released by Pinkvilla, Kartik is seen perching on top of a car, while Sara is telling him to get off as his hand is injured.

He still doesn't listen to her and the Kedarnath actress gets visibly upset. "You do it if you want," she says, before storming away all pissed, as the bodyguards request Kartik to get off. The video shows Kartik's right hand wrapped in a strap.

Talking of Love Aaj Kal, the Imtiaz Ali directorial is the reboot of the 2009 film of the same name. The original movie starred Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The upcoming romantic-drama will also see Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role.

